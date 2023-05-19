Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced on Friday that Sudanese nationals residing in the country will be exempted from any fines arising from violations of the law regulating the entry and residence of foreigners.
According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the exemption will take effect from April 15, 2023, and is a response to the changing humanitarian situation in Sudan and the challenges faced by individuals due to recent unrest.
The categories exempted from these fines include holders of expired visas, residence permits, those whose employment contracts in the UAE have expired, and individuals whose deadline for leaving the UAE has passed.
These groups will not face fines should they choose to extend their visas, renew their stays, or leave the country, according to existing regulations.
Historical ties
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, stressed that the UAE and Sudan share strong historical ties, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to assisting the Sudanese community and helping them navigate the current crisis they face. This decision stems from the UAE’s humanitarian values and is a reflection of its ongoing efforts to ensure stability and security for Sudanese nationals in the country.
In an official statement, the Sudanese Embassy in the UAE expressed its gratitude towards the UAE leadership for their supportive stance towards the Sudanese community. They also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and all relevant institutions and authorities in the UAE for their efforts in hosting and assisting Sudanese nationals. The embassy expressed hope for the return of peace and security to Sudan in the near future.