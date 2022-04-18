Dubai: The seventh edition of the Emirati Media Forum kicked off on Monday, bringing together an elite group of industry leaders, influencers, prominent academics and writers.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended the launch of the event.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the forum provides a high-powered platform for dialogue between various stakeholders in the Emirati media to discuss the requirements for media development in the upcoming period in view of the regional and international changes.

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “Our gathering today comes as the world, which we knew a few years ago, has changed after it witnessed several developments and changes on various levels. The UAE media has been in the heart of the rapidly changing scene, monitoring and analysing to convey a vivid image of a new realty.”

The forum will discuss the expected role of the Emirati media in the next phase, with hopes for creating a future where the UAE will continue its leadership at the regional and international levels in different fields, she added.

Buhumaid stressed that the Emirati Media Forum represents an opportunity to build on the successes achieved by our local media to discover how to build on these achievements to establish a new phase of media development based on realistic disclosure of the most important challenges facing our media and ways to overcome them.

“The media is going through a very important transitional phase amid various challenges, most notably challenges facing the print media,” Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, said in a keynote address at the media forum.