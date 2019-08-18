File: People inspect the wreckage of a drone aircraft that Houthis say they shot down near the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen April 19, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned the terrorist attack carried out by Houthi drones on the Shaybah Oil Field in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement today that it strongly condemns this terrorist act, which aims at destabilising security and stability and poses a grave threat to the world's energy supply.

The UAE reiterated its full solidarity with the Kingdom's government and people, affirming support of all measures taken by Saudi authorities to secure the country's security and stability, as well as any actions taken in the face of extremism and terrorism.