Abu Dhabi: The election campaign phase for candidates running for the Federal National Council (FNC) 2023 elections will commence tomorrow, September 11, as per the timetable approved by the National Election Committee (NEC).
According to the timetable, the campaign phase will last for 23 days, concluding on October 3. During this period, candidates will have the opportunity to express themselves, present their electoral programmes and engage in activities to persuade voters to choose them in the fifth cycle of FNC elections.
The final days for candidates to withdraw their names are September 25 and 26.
Guide for candidates
The NEC urged all candidates to adhere to the executive instructions for the elections, including regulations and campaign rules, as well as consider the penalties that may be imposed against violators, stressing the importance of reviewing the “Candidate and Voter Guide”, which offers comprehensive answers to all election-related questions in a simplified and understandable format.
The executive instructions stipulate that ceiling of spending on electoral advertising must not exceed Dh3 million.
Comprehensive information about the 2023 FNC elections is available on the NEC’s website and its mobile app (National Election Committee – UAENEC) on Apple App Store and Google Play. Information is also available on the committee’s social media pages or via its WhatsApp service through the number 600500005.