Dubai: The Dubai Committee for the Federal National Council (FNC) Elections confirmed it is fully prepared to conduct the 2023 Federal National Council electoral process in the emirate. The upcoming FNC elections represent a new milestone in the UAE’s efforts to enhance political participation and enable citizens to actively contribute to the national decision-making process.

During a tour of the committee’s headquarters at the Hatta Hall in the Dubai World Trade Centre, Essa Mohammed Khalifa Al Mutaiwei, Chairman of the Dubai Committee for the 2023 Federal National Council Elections, emphasised the committee’s commitment to maintaining the highest benchmarks of efficiency in the election process. “UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s vision to politically empower citizens builds on the efforts of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to enhance political participation,” he added.

He further said the support extended to the committee by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, has played a key role in enabling the committee to carry out its duties effectively.

Consistent with the leadership’s firm belief that political participation is one of the main pillars of the UAE’s social development, the National Elections Committee for the Federal National Council Elections has adopted a pioneering new approach for managing the electoral process, Al Mutaiwei said. The committee will facilitate key procedures and provide maximum comfort for candidates and voters. He noted that trained Emirati personnel will receive candidates and manage registration in accordance with the conditions and requirements for candidacy.

Following the tour, the Dubai Elections Committee held its regular meeting and reviewed the schedule developed by the National Elections Committee for the electoral process starting from the opening of candidate nominations on 7 August 2023. Candidates will be able to register for the elections from 15 to 18 August. The electoral process will culminate in the announcement of the final list of winners on 13 October 2023. The meeting also discussed the functions and roles of the Dubai Elections Committee as outlined by the National Elections Committee.

Furthermore, the meeting noted that nomination forms will be provided after they are received from the Elections Management Committee. Signages will be placed to guide candidates and voters to the Dubai Elections Committee’s headquarters located at the Hatta Hall in the Dubai World Trade Centre. Free parking services will be provided during the registration period. Interested individuals can also contact the committee via email (info@election2023.dubai.ae) or by phone (043064746).

The emirate-level Elections Committees are among the most important executive bodies of the National Elections Committee. Working closely with the Elections Management Committee, they handle the technical and administrative aspects of the Federal National Council elections in each emirate. One of their most important tasks is to receive the final electoral college lists and notify its members as well as provide the forms necessary for the electoral process at the headquarters.