Abu Dhabi: UAE citizens will have the most secure passports and national identity cards, with more digital codes and security features that have been added to further ensure the security features of both documents.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the new generation of Emirati Passports and national IDs, during a Cabinet meeting held today (Sunday) at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
The newly designed passport and ID carry new digital codes that contain the highest international security standards.
The codes encrypted in passports are considered the most important security feature that helps verify passports when people travel, making the UAE the first Arab country to implement this type of digital upgrade of passport code. This enhances the security and trust of UAE passports globally.
The enhanced passport security features also facilitate citizens when going through airports and international ports across the world.
Sheikh Mohammed also approved the establishment of a council for cybersecurity in the country.
The Vice-President paid rich tributes to the nation’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s glory.
Sheikh Mohammed also approved the formation of the national media team, which includes all actors and influencers in the UAE media landscape.
The team is tasked with sharing their vision to develop the UAE media. “The increasingly strategic importance of the UAE regionally and internationally requires modern tools and different ways of thinking,” Sheikh Mohammed said.