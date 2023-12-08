Abu Dhabi: As part of the activities of the UAE’s 52nd Union Day, the National Archives and the National Library has launched the Encyclopedia of the country’s history in Abu Dhabi.

The encyclopedia, which is the first of its kind in the UAE, was launched within the framework of the national role played by the National Archives and the National Library to collect and preserve the nation’s history.

The Encyclopedia of UAE history project was introduced in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at a ceremony attended by prominent cultural and academic personalities who will contribute to the encyclopedia.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director General of the National Library and Archives, said that the UAE Encyclopedia of history project would include a broad spectrum of topics on the history and heritage of the UAE, and its civilizational and cultural achievements.

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director General of the National Library and Archives Image Credit: Supplied

Treasures of historical records

He added: “The National Library and Archives proudly offers treasures of historical records and documents on the history of the Gulf region in general, and the UAE in particular. The encyclopedia is quite distinct from all others by virtue of its documented and authentic historical information that provides various users ready access to the UAE glorious history which the UAE founding father the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan considered the real and essential gateway to understanding the present and perceiving the future.”

Al Ali thanked the scientific committees and teams in charge of writing and supervising the compilation of the encyclopedia. Renowned, qualified and experienced researchers, academics and the intellectuals have contributed to the project.

He noted that the encyclopedia of UAE history will play a vital role in the civic education and national upbringing of future generations.

Achievements

Al Ali also reviewed the achievements of the National Library and Archives’ recently organised workshops in terms of the encyclopedia’s historical methodology and theme arrangement, the depicted historical eras in chronological sequence, the work plan stages, and expected outcome, as well as the encyclopedia’s projected goal and aspired role of preserving the memory of the nation for future generations.

The Encyclopedia of UAE history will initially be digitally issued consisting of seven sections focusing on the UAE’s geography, location, area, natural resources, physical features and much more.

The encyclopedia is supervised by an advisory body including members from different emirates in the UAE.

According to the project’s developed work-plan, the encyclopedia is expected to be completed within five years.