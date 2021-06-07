Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment, said the ultimate goal of unified data registry is to help the UAE advance to the highest ranks on performance indexes across all sectors. Image Credit:

Dubai: Smart Dubai has completed the first phase of the ‘Unified Registry For Dubai Government Employees’ project, launched in collaboration with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

Phase one saw 24 Dubai government entities take part in the project, which aims to enable the Dubai Government to optimise investment in its human resources, build their capacities, establish a reliable source of government employee data, and meet the requirements of its smart city aspirations.

Smart Dubai has so far also completed 40 per cent of the project’s second phase, in collaboration with its strategic partners. Phase two will see another 30 government entities added to the list, with more than 130 entities slated to join the project by the end of the fourth and final phase.

Centralised database

The project is part of the Dubai Registers initiative that Smart Dubai launched in March 2020. It aims to compile and present an accurate and centralised database to facilitate managing employee data. This, in turn, helps with planning and decision making on matters related to human resources within the Dubai Government and across various government entities, in line with the emirate’s policies for a comprehensive shift towards smart technologies.

Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said Human Resources is considered the cornerstone of any development process in the UAE, and it is therefore necessary that quality data and information about it should be available to officials in order to enable them to set up future plans and strategies. He added that the Integrated Record/Register of Dubai government’s employees, which was the result of a cooperation between the Human Resources Department and Smart Dubai, is a significant initiative which would reflect in a positive way on the human resources of Dubai. He said the Record/Register has completed its phase one.

Data science

Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment, said “the ultimate goal” is to help the UAE advance to the highest ranks on performance indexes across all sectors. He added: “The Unified Registry For Dubai Government Employees highlights the close collaboration between Smart Dubai and its government partners to provide accurate, real-time data, accessible from a single integrated digital unit to inform decision-making and allow the Dubai Government to make proactive plans and create opportunities for national talents. The project relies on data science in order to achieve its objectives and adheres to the highest international standards when it comes to protecting the privacy of the data listed in the Registry.”

Whom did Phase one cover?

The list of entities that joined in phase one includes the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Directorate General of Civil Defense, Department of Finance, Dubai Police General Command, Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Municipality, Department of Land and Property in Dubai, Dubai Economy, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.