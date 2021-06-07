While some residents are contemplating a staycation in the UAE, others are looking at heading home for a while, provided they can travel. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Summer is here and the school holidays will begin on July 1. Normally this is a time when families get ready for their vacation with the family. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions globally, some expats have put away their holiday plans. While some are contemplating a staycation in the UAE, others are looking at heading home for a while, provided they can travel.

Take a look at what some of them had to say.

British expat Amy Hockey, a beauty educator in Dubai, said she is planning to head home to the UK. “My parents are home. My sister in Dubai is also going home for the summer.”

In early January, the UK went into full lockdown. Although the lockdown has now been eased, some restrictions are still in place in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland until the summer.

UK expats travelling from the UAE will have to mandatorily quarantine in a hotel and follow all testing requirements. “No flights are arriving into Wales or Northern Ireland, one can only book a hotel in England or Scotland.”

“I miss my parents so I will definitely take the steps to go home and spend some time with the family,” said Hockey whose parents live in Bournemouth.

She has been vaccinated, so she is not too worried. “I have taken both my doses of Pfizer vaccine.”

She added she is looking forward to spending some quality family time. “It is not lockdown anymore in the UK. Socially it has opened up just a few weeks ago.”

Alexandra Saikkonen-Williams with her two year old child. Image Credit: Supplied

For another British expat, Alexandra Saikkonen-Williams, mother of a two year old child, putting off her trip back home makes sense this summer. “Initially we had opted to go back to the UK, as usual, for our summer vacation. However, with the new quarantine rule in place and having a baby, the idea of being stuck inside one room with the child for two weeks is asking a lot. We are still trying to work out what other options are available for travel to Europe. Now that Israel has opened up, we are thinking of visiting the place sometime during the year.”

Saikkonen-Williams said: “There are some places we want to visit at some point this year but not necessarily during summer. Tanzania for one, as it is a great holiday destination for children. Cairo is also on our mind.”

She added: “A trip to see family in Europe will remain on the cards until the start of July when we are expecting to have a definite answer as to whether it will be possible for us as a family to travel. But for now, we will stay close to home and use restrictions as an opportunity to get better acquainted with places around us.”

Darren Farrell It is the same for Irish expat Darren Farrell, who works as a director a private company in Dubai.He and his wife are planning to stay back in the UAE this summer. “We are not sure of flights and quarantine rules. I would rather explore the UAE, do a staycation. There are a number of exciting staycation offers. We will take up one of them.”

For Indian expat Lakshmi Sethu, there are no plans whatsoever to travel home to India. “There is a flight ban in place already. The COVID-19 situation in India is still grim. So there is no way we are travelling home.”

Countries open border for UAE tourists

Sophia Tamang, managing director of Timi Travel said some parts of the world are slowly opening borders for UAE tourists who are fully vaccinated.

Sophia Tamang, managing director of Timi Travel. Image Credit: Supplied

“Phuket for example, has opened for tourists without quarantine from July 1. Guests can stay seven days in Phuket and then enter other parts of Thailand from Phuket.”