Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday with Chinese firm Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to explore developing a suspended transport network in the city.
The rail system that will soar over ground will encourage more people to use public transport. “The use of this type of transport in Dubai aims to accelerate the mobility of people, provide affordable mobility solutions, encourage community members to use them, and curb traffic congestion,” Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency at the RTA, said on Monday. “The signing of this MoU is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to increase public transportation trips to 26 per cent by 2030. Realising this objective requires developing advanced futuristic transport systems and improving the sustainable transport network in Dubai to encourage people and visitors to use public transport,” he explained.
Smart and happy city
Younes said: “RTA is aligning its efforts with the national agenda to nurture a sustainable environment in terms of air quality and reliance on clean energy. The ultimate objective is to rank Dubai as the best place for living and business, a destination for visitors, and the smartest and happiest city in the world.
“RTA is signing MoUs with a host of specialist companies in the development of suspended transport systems to identify the technologies used in this sort of mass transit means. We will be able to screen and obtain the best technologies and select the best systems for implementation in Dubai,” he added.
Self-driving transport
RTA is seeking to convert 25 per cent of the total mobility journeys in Dubai into self-driving transport by 2030.
Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group is a leading company in suspended railways. Tang Tong, chairman of Zhong Tang Sky Train, signed the MoU on behalf of the Group.