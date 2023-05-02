ABU DHABI: Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP), an initiative under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), has issued 945 grants for housing aid valued at Dh749 million so far in 2023. This includes decisions to provide either government houses or home finance jointly with banks and represents 32 per cent of the total 3,000 decisions that the programme aims to take in 2023.
Eng Mohamed Al Mansouri, Director of SZHP, said: “We continue to work relentlessly and join forces with our stakeholders to bring government housing plans and strategies into fruition, to improve the social wellbeing and living conditions of UAE citizens.
“Providing decent residences for Emiratis is at the top of our leadership’s priorities, as the prosperity of the people is a pillar of the country’s sustainable development, in line with the government objectives for the next 50 years. To contribute to the happiness of UAE citizens, SZHP has devised plans and launched qualitive initiatives and projects to step up residential stability and meet the needs of Emiratis who applied for housing aid. For the next phase, we seek to align efforts among the government, private sector, and the local community to better serve the programme beneficiaries.”