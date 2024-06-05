Washington: Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, on Wednesday met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

During the meeting held at the White House, Sheikh Tahnoon and Sullivan discussed ways to enhance the strategic relations between the UAE and the US and shared insights on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

They also explored ways to enhance cooperation to address common challenges and promote stability and peace in the Middle East.

“During our visit to Washington, D.C, I met with Jake Sullivan, the United States National Security Advisor. We discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and the US and exchanged insights on issues of mutual interest,” Sheikh Tahnoon said on his X account.

Sheikh Tahnoon also met with former US president Barack Obama, during which they discussed joint efforts to advance global education initiatives by capitalizing on advanced technology.