Berlin: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed with her the UAE-German ties.

On his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “I met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. We discussed deepening our strategic ties, strengthening Middle East stability and supporting efforts to establish peace in Libya. We hope stability and peace prevail in Libya and the Berlin Conference fulfils Libyan aspirations”.