"Worcestershire County Cricket Club (CCC) is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old," Worcestershire CCC announced in a statement on Thursday.

Josh turned professional with the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad. More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.

Ashley Giles, Worcestershire's Chief Executive Officer, shared his profound sadness, stating, "The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends."

