Abu Dhabi: A national digital wellbeing strategy has been launched in the UAE with a view to creating a safe online environment and ensuring children are protected online.
The digital wellbeing strategy was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
“Along with my brothers, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, we launched the national digital wellbeing strategy… A policy, initiatives, approaches and attitudes that aim to protect our children who spend much longer time in their digital world than their real life,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.