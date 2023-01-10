Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, today honoured Al Muraqqabat Police Station for becoming the first service centre in Dubai to receive a 6-star rating.
The centre is run by artificial intelligence, offering its services in seven languages.
Al Muraqqabat Police Station has also achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 99.8 per cent with the response time for emergencies being only 90 seconds.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, we honoured Al Muraqqabat Police Station, the first service centre in Dubai to receive a 6-star rating. The centre is managed by artificial intelligence. It has processed over 100,000 transactions and offers services in seven languages. Al Muraqqabat Police Station has achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 99.8 per cent with the response time for emergencies being only a minute and a half. This is Dubai, a city that constantly sets new benchmarks for itself.”