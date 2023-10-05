Dubai: As the world celebrates Teachers’ Day today (Wednesday), Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, shared an inspirational image featuring his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his grandfather, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
The gesture reflects the importance of education and the role of teachers in shaping the nation’s future. In his message on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “Thank you teachers.”
The heartwarming image captures both the late Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed engaged in writing on a board, signifying the leaders’ commitment to education.
The image of the late Sheikh Rashid also symbolises the enduring legacy he has left behind.