His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the first phase of the ‘Sultan Project for Decent Living’, which includes an increase in pensions for 453 retired Sharjah Police personnel with retrospective effect from January 1, 2018.

As part of this Dh40 million per-year project, pension for retired personnel of Sharjah Police will reach Dh17,500 per personnel. This was announced by Dr Sheikh Sultan through the Direct Line programme, broadcast live on Sharjah Radio and TV.

“Not only that, but we will also compensate them for the financial sufferings they went through during the past period by handling their problems and settling their debts. This file is before me now and I will start working on it. The compensation, however, will be a gift from me for those who suffered during this period and we wish to Allah that this year will not end unless we are all fine,” Sheikh Sultan said.

On how to deal with the conditions of Sharjah Police’s retirees, Dr Sheikh Sultan said: “We will not burden the government with expenses in the middle of the year, as we have arranged all matters with the bank through a real estate portfolio and not through loans.”

Sheikh Sultan concluded his speech by saying: “This society is our prime concern. My wife Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and I work and strive for it and hence we take care of the family and support its stability through a large sector that includes many centres. These include the youth centres, children’s centres, Sajaya Young Ladies, Friends of Breastfeeding Association and many more.

“Sheikha Jawaher works with about 24 community service institutions and holds daily meetings with three or four of them. We are aware of all the details of our society and strive to serve it and take it to a higher level in all aspects,” he added.