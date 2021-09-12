Dubai: The Dubai Police emergency hotline (999) received 2.4 million calls during the first half of this year.
According to Dubai Police, the calls were answered within an average of 10 seconds.
Colonel Turki bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police, said prompt response to emergency calls is important to save lives.
“We are always keen on providing quick services to the public round the clock. We receive reports and emergency calls at all times, especially during official holidays and occasions,” said Col Bin Faris.
Colonel bin Faris urged the public not to hesitate in reaching out to Dubai Police via the call centre 999 or “SOS” service on the Dubai Police Application in case of emergency.
He called upon the public to call the non-emergency line 901 for general inquires.