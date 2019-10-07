The visit is expected to last several days

Madrid: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, arrived on Monday in Madrid on an official visit that would last for several days.

During the visit, His Highness will meet with His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain, visit several academic and governmental institutions, and will attend the opening of LIBER International Book Fair where Sharjah is the "Guest of Honour" for this year's edition.

This visit comes in line with His Highness's keenness on fostering mutual relations between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Kingdom of Spain in all aspects especially in culture and arts.

Receiving the Ruler of Sharjah at Torrejn Airport were Majid Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain; Caridad Batalla Junco, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain; Sara Ghazi Al-Mahri, head of Economic, Political and Media Affairs at the UAE Embassy; and Ali Al Marzouqi, Charge D'Affaires at the UAE embassy.