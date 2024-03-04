Sharjah: In line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) approved Dh69.426 million (about $18.90 million) to clear the debt of 131 citizens.
The generous gesture is aimed at providing a stable and decent life for citizens.
Rashid Ahmed bin Al Shaikh, Chairman of Al Dewan Al Amiri and SDSC, confirmed that the committee approved, within the batch 26, the amount of Dh69.426 million to clear the debt of 131 cases convicted in financial cases.
Dh 1.196 btotal amounts processed to clear debts of citizens from the batches 1 to 26
The Chairman of SDSC explained that the total amounts processed from the first batch until the 26th batch amounted to Dh1,196,560,153, and the total number of beneficiaries reached 2,343 beneficiaries.