Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed a grant of €7.9 million (Dh31.1 million) to digitise 30,000 rare books and manuscripts housed in the Joanina Library of the Portuguese University of Coimbra.
Joanina Library is recognised as one of the most important historical libraries in the world and a part of the UNESCO World Heritage. This is a significant step towards advancing educational and research opportunities globally.
The digitisation project aims to provide researchers, readers, and academics from all over the world access to rare and historic sources of knowledge that were otherwise not easily accessible.
The project will leverage contemporary technology options to support research efforts in various fields of knowledge, thereby enabling scholars to search and study these sources with ease. This grant is a testament to the Sharjah Ruler’s commitment to promoting knowledge sharing and facilitating research efforts in the Arab region and beyond.