Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Resolution No. 2 of 2024 concerning amendments to fishing regulations in Kalba.
The decision stipulated that fishermen in Kalba are allowed to only pass through the prohibited areas to reach the fishing areas, making it easier for them to reach their destination without carrying out any fishing activities within the prohibited areas designated by buoys (floating signs).
Compensation for restrictions
According to the decision, fishermen in Kalba who practise the profession are prohibited from exporting and selling fish outside Kalba. They only have the right to sell them in Kalba’s markets.
The fishermen affected by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority procedures will be "compensated handsomely" for their confiscated and destroyed equipment. They will also receive compensation for the period of their unemployment due to the procedures.
The decision stipulated that a special committee shall be formed to study and propose appropriate compensation for the affected fisherman and submit it for approval.