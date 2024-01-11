Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Wednesday a project to revive the old town of Al Hira in the city of Sharjah.
His Highness unveiled a memorial that commemorates the founding of the town of Al Hira four centuries ago in the year 1613 AD, in which Al Qawasim arrived in the city of Sharjah.
After that, he opened the house of Sultan bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Owais, which is located on an area of 900 square metres, to be Al Hira Literary Majlis.
His Highness unveiled the Sultan bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Owais Mosque, and listened to an explanation on the rebuilding of the mosque.
The project to revive the old town of Al Hira includes the house of Sultan bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Owais, the house of Hamid Khalaf Bu Khasrah, and the house of Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi.
Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman bin Salem Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office, Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Sharjah Consultative Council, and a number of senior officials, heads and directors of local departments, were also present.