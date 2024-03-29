Sharjah: Prominent officials and business leaders converged during the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis to address the emirate’s ecosystem, emphasising the urgent need for substantial reforms across various sectors to preserve the environment.

Held on Wednesday night under the theme “Innovating for Impact,” the Majlis was co-organised by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centree (Sheraa), Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) and Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah, and Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, attended the majlis along with a large number of senior government officials, entrepreneurs and changemakers.

Aligned with Sharjah’s dedication to impactful socio-economic progress, this year’s theme underscored the emirate’s commitment to fostering significant change across diverse sectors such as sustainable infrastructure, education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment. Building the future

A view of the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis.

Through engaging and insightful discussions, the majlis’ attendees highlighted Sharjah’s and the UAE’s multifaceted efforts in building the nation’s future with a strong focus on impact.

In her welcome address, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi observed that the fast-paced world encouraged competition, but she insisted “we must act responsibly and with purpose.”

She added, “It’s essential that we remain grounded in the true essence of our efforts, and the tangible difference they make in our communities and the wider world. In Sharjah, our approach is characterised by a steadfast commitment to human development and community welfare. Our ambition goes beyond mere profit or chasing temporary success — we see innovation as a means to build resilience in our community.”

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, and Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, with senior officials during the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis.

Innovation

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, stated: “Innovation is the key to the future and the primary driver that the UAE adopts in various sectors in order to build a strong, flexible, and more competitive national economy.

“Through the directives of our visionary leadership, the UAE is accelerating its economic transformation. Modern legislation fosters a thriving business environment, aligning with the ‘We Are the Emirates 2031’ vision and this ambitious plan positions the UAE as a global leader in the new economy, driven by a robust knowledge-based system fuelled by technology and innovation.”

Simplifying procedures

“We have signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Sharjah Investor Services Center (SAEED) which falls within our joint national efforts to simplify procedures, support the business environment, and provide everything necessary for emerging companies and entrepreneurs to contribute to enhancing economic growth by relying on innovative and sustainable technologies, and thus be able to make an impact,” Al Marri added.

The MoU aims to streamline trademark registration services for companies and institutions, as well as facilitate transactions with relevant government departments. It also involves exchanging information through meetings, with a particular focus on government services and business start-up procedures.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of Economy will support SAEED by providing guidance, training, and technical assistance to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of trademark processes.

Additionally, the ministry will encourage investors to utilise the centre’s services by highlighting its benefits.

Impact

The event featured two panel discussions addressing pressing issues and showcasing success stories.

The first panel, “Sharjah: Forging Future Frontiers in Innovation,” showcased the emirate’s pioneering initiatives and strategies towards fostering innovation and impactful change.

Distinguished panellists included Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq; Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park); Khaled Huraimel, GCEO and Vice Chairperson of Beeah Group; Mohamed Al Musharrakh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; Dr Tod Laursen, Chancellor of American University of Sharjah (AUS), and moderated by Abeer Al Ameeri, Head of Partnerships at Sheraa.

The session explored how these entities integrate the principles of people, planet and profit into their operations, driving sustainable development and societal progress.

Sheraa initiative

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa said: “This year’s Ramadan Majlis provided a perfect opportunity to announce Sheraa’s next chapter uniting Sharjah’s ecosystem and I am proud to unveil our newest strategic initiative. Starting this year, Sheraa will further enhance its focus on four specific key sectors, namely, the Cultural and Creative Industries; Advanced Manufacturing; Cleantech and Sustainable Technologies; as well as Edtech and Digital Learning.

“These sectors, steeped in Sharjah’s inherent strengths, represent an opportunity to leverage existing foundations to help entrepreneurs design the future. Each sector will be bolstered by a dedicated ecosystem, known as a ‘Centre of Excellence,’ providing entrepreneurs with invaluable support from corporate partners, tailored guidance from prominent experts, regulatory insights from policymakers, technological resources from leading global providers, and financial backing from VCs and strategic investors.”

SRTI Park and ICPM MoU

During the Ramadan Majlis, SRTI Park signed an MoU with the International Conference of Pharmacy & Medicine (ICPM) for organising a series of healthcare-related exhibitions, conferences, and events.

The MoU aims to achieve the following objectives: support the establishment of a Healthcare Hub at SRTI Park; attract mature start-ups and SMEs in areas as AI-based diagnostic, medical devices, medical rehabilitation and training; support SMEs and start-ups joining the SAIA Healthcare Accelerator 2014, establishing value-added connections with UAE government and industry players; and launch a series of theme-based events focused on healthcare and wellness sector, involving government entities, large UAE and international corporates, top faculty from UAE academia and innovative SMEs and start-ups.

400 factories opened in Sharjah in 2023

Mohamed Al Musharrakh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, reinforced the role that innovation and strategic partnerships play in the Emirate’s progress, and the importance of events like Ramadan Majlis, stating: “Invest in Sharjah remains committed to supporting an innovative ecosystem that has resulted in positive outcomes and impressive growth year after year.

In 2023, Sharjah secured Dh1.8 billion in FDI inflows, excluding the Real Estate Sector which attracted alone Dh5.9 billion in FDI. Businesses within our Emirate continue to thrive, attracting more enterprise to our shores, shown by roughly 400 factories opened in Sharjah in 2023. - Mohamed Al Musharrakh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah

"In 2023, Sharjah secured Dh1.8 billion in FDI inflows, excluding the Real Estate Sector which attracted alone Dh5.9 billion in FDI. Businesses within our Emirate continue to thrive, attracting more enterprise to our shores, shown by roughly 400 factories opened in Sharjah in 2023. We are excited to reveal that 2024 is on course to deliver even greater results, showcasing substantial growth and a promising trajectory in innovation and sustainability for the rest of the year.”

Purposeful investments

The second discussion, “Majlis Special: Integrating Purpose and Business for Sustainable Impact,” delved into current trends, innovations, and success stories in impact investing in the region.