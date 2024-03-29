Savour delectable delights and unwind with loved ones this Ramadan and Easter

Dubai's culinary scene comes alive this festive season with a variety of tempting offers for both Ramadan and Easter. From lavish buffets to curated suhour menus and exciting Easter brunches, there's something for everyone to celebrate with family and friends. Find out what’s on offer from these top-notch restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Ramadan offers

This Ramadan, savour the spirit of togetherness and delicious cuisine at Bebek restaurant's special iftar in a flying buffet style that comes with unlimited soup, salad, starters, main course, dessert and Ramadan drinks from sunset to 9pm. It’s free for kids six years old and below. Bebek’s iftar flying buffet menu changes daily. It’s an a la carte menu will resume at 8.30pm til 5am. For suhour, Bebek offers Turkish Serpme Breakfast for two, which comes with unlimited tea and bread. Available from 1 to 5am. Bebek is open during Ramadan from 12noon to 5am. It is also giving a special offer to a group booking of 10 people and above. Bebek Restaurant is at Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. For more, visit www.bebekrestaurant.ae and https://www.instagram.com/bebekrestaurant

This Ramadan, savour the spirit of togetherness and delicious cuisine at Bebek restaurant's special iftar in a flying buffet style. Image Credit: Supplied

Experience a memorable Ramadan dining experience at Olea, the Levantine restaurant featuring home-cooked flavours and ingredients from Mediterranean and Levantine countries. For suhour, Olea has created a bespoke a la carte menu that celebrates the best of Arabic cuisine, offering a curated range of dishes to explore. Available every day during Ramadan. Iftar is from sunset to 9pm. Suhour is from 10pm to 2am. Olea is in Kempinski Mall of the Emirates.



Experience a memorable Ramadan dining experience at Olea, the Levantine restaurant. Image Credit: Supplied

Siraj Restaurant offers a blend of Emirati and Levantine cuisine, seamlessly combining tradition with modernity. Guests can indulge in a nourishing and delicious buffet featuring an array of delectable, meticulously crafted dishes. Suhour at Siraj offers a set menu served until 1.30am. Siraj Restaurant is in Souq Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai.



Siraj Restaurant offers a blend of Emirati and Levantine cuisine. Image Credit: Supplied

RSVP is inviting guests for an iftar experience that embodies the unique essence of French fine dining. Available from sunset to 2am. RSVP is in Box Park, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai.



RSVP is inviting guests for an iftar experience that embodies the unique essence of French fine dining. Image Credit: Supplied

Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, is celebrating Ramadan with enticing iftar and suhour offers catering to all tastes and desires. Available daily from sunset to 8pm.



Café Society invites you and your loved ones to partake in the joyous tradition of ending your fast with a sumptuous iftar buffet featuring Arabic delightsAvailable throughout Ramadan, from sunset to 8.30pm. Café Society is in Dubai Marina.



Located in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, award-winning seafood restaurant Bordo Mavi invites diners to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with a delightful iftar menu crafted to be shared by groups. Experience the joy of sharing cultures and flavours of the ocean with Bordo Mavi's iftar menu this Ramadan.



The Six Board Game Cafe, the iconic home-grown café, presents ‘Suhour with the Gang’, which provides a perfect setting to connect with friends after a family iftar for a memorable evening combining games, cherished moments with friends, and hand-picked suhour items from the café’s revamped menu. The Six Board Game Café is in Sunrise Bay Tower, Emaar Beachfront. Open daily from 9am to 1am during Ramadan. Another branch in Burj Vista, The Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, opens daily from 9am to 3am during Ramadan.



Patty and Bun, the burger hotspot all the way from London, is excited to unveil its Ramadan Sharing Boxes, designed to take your iftar and suhour gatherings to the next level. Patty and Bun offers a range of sharing options for an unforgettable dining experience with family and friends. Available at Box Park via a food truck set up from April 1 for dine-in and delivery.



Patty and Bun, the burger hotspot all the way from London, is excited to unveil its Ramadan Sharing Boxes. Image Credit: Supplied

Egg-citing Easter menu

The Terrace on the Corniche at The St Regis Abu Dhabi will be hosting an Easter brunch to celebrate the occasion. A delectable dining experience, traditional family customs, and exciting Easter festivities await guests who observe the holiday. It is a time to gather with loved ones, indulge in delicious food, and enjoy Easter egg hunts and family fun. Available on March 31, from 12.30 to 4pm.



The Terrace on the Corniche at The St Regis Abu Dhabi will be hosting an Easter brunch to celebrate the occasion. Image Credit: Supplied

Twine Restaurant, nestled within Ibis World Trade Centre Dubai, announces its exclusive Easter set menu, inviting families to revel in a delectable culinary experience. With the whole venue set to get an Easter-themed makeover, this is the perfect way for your little ones and you to revel in the magic of the season. Available on March 31 from 12noon to 4pm.



Twine Restaurant announces its exclusive Easter set menu. Image Credit: Supplied

Home of celebrated French Mediterranean cuisine, LPM Restaurant and Bar Dubai invites guests to embark on the restaurant’s carefully curated a la carte lunch menu this Easter, March 31 from 12noon to 4.30pm LPM Restaurant and Bar is in DIFC.



Mott 32 will be hosting an Easter Brunch this Saturday, March 30. There will be a Peking Duck station, complemented with freshly steamed pancakes, thinly sliced cucumber and scallions, raw cane sugar, and house-made special hoisin sauce. For dessert, guests can enjoy Mott 32’s spin on an Easter Egg, as well as a carrot cake with a cheese mousse and crispy base. Mott 32 is in Dubai Marina.



Mott 32 will be hosting an Easter Brunch this Saturday, March 30. Image Credit: Supplied

This Easter Sunday get ready for a whimsical adventure at Hoya! The charming new venue will play host to 'The Story Case,' an immersive storytelling experience designed especially for children. While parents indulge in a tasty two-course lunch, little ones will embark on a magical treasure hunt. Available on March 31 at 12 noon. Hoya is at Al Wasl Road, Al Manara, Dubai.



This Easter Sunday get ready for a whimsical adventure at Hoya! Image Credit: Supplied