Gulf News' Your Ramadan Table' food show: Blackened roasted chicken with red cabbage coleslaw

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: 2 to 3

Ingredients

100 gms carrots

150 gms celery

2 sprigs thyme

1 sprigs rosemary

100 gms butter

Blackened spice rub

1 tbsp sweet paprika

1 tbsp smoked paprika

½ tbsp white pepper

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

Coleslaw

300 gms red cabbage

150 gms Greek yoghurt

1 tbsp white vinegar

Salt to taste

¼ tsp white pepper

1 tsp sugar

10 gms chives (chopped)

5 gms mint (chopped)

Method

Mix all the ingredients mentioned under blackened spice rub in a bowl and set aside.

Roughly chop some onions, celery, and carrots and line them on a tray. Reserve some vegetables to stuff the chicken.

Now, stuff the chicken with the remaining chopped onion, celery, carrots, rosemary, and thyme and season it with salt. Then, tie the chicken legs to secure the stuffing. Set aside.

Then, combine room-temperature butter with the blackened spice in a mixing bowl. Stuff the butter mixture between the chicken's skin and meat and also inside the chicken. Then, place the chicken on a tray, on a bed of vegetables. Season with salt, pepper, and additional spice rub. Finally, place in the oven, at 170°C for 30 to 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, to make coleslaw, julienne some red cabbage. Add the cabbage and some salt to a bowl, mix, and squeeze it. Let it sit for 30 minutes, then remove the water from the cabbage. Rinse the cabbage to remove the excess salt and raw taste, and pat it dry. Set aside.

Combine Greek yoghurt, vinegar, brown sugar, chopped chives and mint leaves in a bowl and season with salt. Mix well. Add the cabbage and yoghurt dressing, then add lemon zest. Combine well and chill.

Once the chicken is done, take it out, cut it in half, and serve it with the red cabbage coleslaw.

Tips

Corn-fed chicken tastes better in this recipe.

This spice rub can also be used for turkey, fish, or any meat.

Blackened roasted chicken is like a flavour-packed journey for your taste buds. The blend of spices, the tender meat, and the crispy skin creates a mouthwatering experience that always leaves everyone wanting more. It's a dish that brings people together. It's no wonder it's a favourite in my kitchen! - Chef John Buenaventura, Executive Chef and Host of Your Ramadan Table by Gulf News

