Sharjah: The second edition of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit will be held on December 10-11 it was announced by Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; and Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA) on Sunday.

The summit is organised by NAMA in collaboration with UN Women and will be hosted in Sharjah.

The two-day event will build on the success of the first edition held in December 2017, and combine global efforts to ensure female inclusion in all sectors, to promote equal opportunities and contribute to advancing the women’s economic agenda within the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development.

“The subject of women’s inclusion and empowerment is increasingly gaining in importance during policy discussions in both public and private sectors worldwide,” said Shaikha Jawaher.

“These efforts have created a real opportunity for the world to enter an era of effective female-male partnerships and genuine equity. The only way to make the most of this opportunity is to create a world where we see women’s contributions as key to multifaceted development, encompassing the sociocultural, economic and human development – not just as an economic necessity.

“Women’s participation in the global economy can add $12 billion (Dh44 billion) to the world’s GDP and help eradicate high rates of unemployment and illiteracy. However, the goal of ensuring women the participatory rights they deserve goes beyond these figures. Equitable distribution of income and full utilisation of human capital in both advanced and developing communities will offer us all a major impetus in realising the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

The summit, which is held every two years, promotes women’s achievements in various economic sectors, gives women access to the market and emerging economic sectors, as well as provides a platform to share best practices and commitment to action to create an enabling economy for women.