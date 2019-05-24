Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised that the UAE aspires to become the top destination for scientists and researchers to strengthen its march towards sustainable economic development. “The UAE is renowned for being an incubator for creative minds and expertise of people of various nationalities and a thriving hub that seeks to develop scientific research in service of humanity,” he said.

Shaikh Mohammad made these remarks after receiving members of the Emirates Scientists Council and the Mohammad Bin Rashid Academy of Scientists (MBRAS) in the presence of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad awarded Dr Wael Al Mahmeed, consultant cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi with the first Mohammad Bin Rashid Award for Investing in Scientific Research in recognition of his efforts to support research and the scientific community in the UAE.

“We are delighted to announce the Mohammad Bin Rashid Award for Investing in Scientific Research, which recognises the role of individuals who support science and scientists, and highlights the important role private investors, including entrepreneurs and philanthropists, play in the advancement of scientific research and knowledge creation,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

He added: “We take pride in the generous contributions made by Dr. Wael and others like him, who invest their expertise and money to enrich the scientific sector in the UAE and for the benefit of humanity. They are the ones who will help us to attain our goals and our vision in this vitally important sector. We expect others like him to intensify efforts in the bid to achieve more successes in making the UAE a hub for advanced sciences and knowledge creation”.