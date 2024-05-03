Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has launched reciprocal interline partnerships with five new airline partners, further expanding travel options for guests across its expanding global network.

The airline has agreed partnerships with Kam Air in Afghanistan, SKY express in Greece, Rex Airlines in Australia, Jeju Air in Korea and Myanmar Airways International.

The interline agreements give customers of all airlines involved enhanced connectivity to destinations across each other’s networks, enabling guests to book their entire journey on a single ticket and have their baggage checked through seamlessly to their end destination.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said, “We continue to broaden our network reach enabling seamless connection across our network, giving our guests a broader range of travel options. These five interline agreements make life easier for guests of all the airlines involved.”

These new partnerships offer a range of new options for Etihad’s guests. At Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, guests from all over the world can connect to the Kam Air flight to Kabul and travel onward into Afghanistan.

Guests flying on Etihad’s twice daily flights to Athens, can connect onwards with SKY express to 28 destinations in Greece and its beautiful Mediterranean islands.

Rex Airlines provides travellers with effortless access from Etihad’s gateways in Sydney and Melbourne to 22 destinations in Australia, including Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast.

With Jeju Air guests can continue their journey from Seoul to 27 destinations across seven countries in Northeast Asia.Links with Myanmar Airways International will give enhanced access to Yangon and Mandalay through Etihad’s gateways in South Asia.