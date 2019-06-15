Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives/WAM

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Saturday has called upon allies to help confront regional threats through peaceful means — and by spreading values of tolerance and success.

In a statement, Shaikh Abdullah said: "We depend on friendly nations to confront with us the fascist regimes that seek to destroy the region through peaceful means, spreading values of tolerance and success. Together, we can prevail over darkness."

Attacks on oil tankers

"The attacks on four oil tankers in the UAE's territorial waters are evidence that we have identified as underwater explosions, utilising sophisticated technologies. These capabilities are not present in illegal non-state groups. These are disciplined processes carried out by a state.

"There were some 184 oil and shipping vessels, among others, in the area where the first attacks took place last month, this was a real threat to global maritime shipping.