Shaikh Saif approved the Department of Behavioural Award’s plans during the Ministry of Possibilities meeting. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, yesterday chaired the first meeting for the Department of Behavioural Award of the Ministry of Possibilities, which was launched to bring about a radical change in the current government work systems.

During the meeting, Shaikh Saif approved the department’s action plans for the next phase, which includes setting a list of behaviours affecting society, and identifying incentives to stimulate good behaviour, in addition to developing a smart application to reach out to all segments of society.

Shaikh Saif stressed that the UAE is pressing ahead with enhancing its success to improve the quality of life under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the creative initiatives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He stressed the ministry’s department of behavioural rewards is a pioneering initiative launched to promote positive behaviour among all members of the society, its institutions and to invest the positive potential of the UAE society within an institutional framework.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Hussain Ebrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as well as other ministers, directors and senior officials.

Last April, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid launched the Ministry of Possibilities as the world’s first virtual ministry to apply design-thinking and experimentation to develop proactive and disruptive solutions to tackle critical issues, bringing together federal and local government teams and the private sector.