Dubai: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, chaired the meeting of the Digital Quality of Life Council, which was held at the Dubai Creative Hub, in the presence of Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development and Vice President of the Council.
The Council was attended by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi; Dr. Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mualla, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs; Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government; Mohammed Al Zarooni, Deputy Director-General of Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General at Smart Dubai Office; Hessa Obaid Al Tunaiji, Parents' Representative; and Colonel Dr. Rashid Al Dakhri, Ministry of Interior.
The Council reviewed a study on the quality of digital life and the "Be Aware" initiative with the aim of educating society about the dangers of technology, as well as the initiative to rehabilitate human cadres on cybersecurity.
The Council also launched new axes in the digital quality of life platform that will enhance digital awareness.
Positive citizenship
Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan also attended the youth dialogue session entitled "Positive Digital Citizenship", organized by the Federal Youth Foundation.
The attendees at the youth dialogue session discussed ways to consolidate and promote positive citizenship in all fields, including the digital world.
It also addressed the UAE's efforts to promote positive behaviours through performance and honorable representation of Emirati youth, and the country's efforts to enhance digital security.