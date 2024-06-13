Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 481 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The prisoners’ release comes as part of Shaikh Saud’s keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and bring about stability to their families.

On the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, directed to proceed with the necessary legal procedures to implement Sheikh Saud’s decision.