Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France fits into the framework of the robust relations between the two countries, which are “strengthening and becoming more solid, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation across various sectors with the aim of promoting economic growth and addressing shared challenges.”

Abu Dhabi: UAE ministers emphasised the long-standing relations between the UAE and France and their extensive strategic partnerships on various fronts.

"The two countries have been successful in developing aspects of cooperation in various development sectors of mutual interest, including political, economic, commercial, cultural, and educational cooperation," he continued.

“The visit's importance stems from the fact that it comes in 2023, a year dedicated to sustainability, and during the run-up to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), through which the UAE will spare no efforts to mobilise collective efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous world while providing natural resources for all,” the minister added.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said that the UAE and France enjoy strong and distinguished strategic relations based on mutual respect and continuous partnership." This privileged relation between the two sides provides a fertile ground for continued growth and development that has been evolving steadily since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1971 until now."

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said that the UAE-French relations are witnessing remarkable development in various vital fields and files of common interest, noting that the UAE-French cooperation is one of the most important pillars of global climate and environmental action efforts.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Mar added that the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries is reflected in resilient economic and trade ties, which have been growing stronger over time, explaining that the UAE is home to the greatest number of French businesses operating in the Middle East, estimated at around 600 companies employing over 30,000 people.

She underlined the importance of the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France. “Through the visit, we look forward to more cooperation with France, especially on issues of common interest, including global climate action.”

The minister added that the hosting of the COP21 United Nations Climate Conference in 2015, which led to the Paris Climate Agreement, demonstrated that France is one of the most significant players in the field of climate change.