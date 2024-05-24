Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday received condolences from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on the death of Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

They prayed to Almighty God to grant the deceased His vast mercy, rest his soul in paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon his family.

Condolences were also received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili Image Credit: WAM

Distinguished career

Hamed Bin Suhail Bin Awaida Bin Jaber Al Khaili was a distinguished military leader and close companion to the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. Born in 1920s, Hamed Al Khaili grew up in Al Ain and embarked on a notable military career that began in 1957.

From 1959 to 1971, Hamed served as a civilian companion to Sheikh Zayed. Following the establishment of the UAE in 1971, he transitioned to the role of military escort, a position he held with honour and dedication for over three decades. His steadfast service and loyalty to Sheikh Zayed continued until the leader’s passing in 2004.

Hamed Al Khaili’s military career saw him rise through the ranks to become a Lieutenant General. His contributions to the UAE were recognised in 2005 when he was honoured with the Abu Dhabi Award for UAE Pioneers.