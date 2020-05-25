Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered condolences to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on the victims of plane crash.
In a telephone conversation, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.
“During a phone call, I offered my sincere condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the victims of Friday's plane crash, a tragic loss of many innocent lives. We also discussed bilateral ties and regional & international issues of mutual interest,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.