The focus will be on the optimal utilisation of IACAD’s centres to serve the comunity by providing a conducive environment that allows female entrepreneurs to meet and work on their projects and studies.

This environment will offer all the necessary support to empower them to develop their projects and increase their impact in the community. Additionally, it will create new opportunities for ambitious girls by facilitating interactions with a new audience, thus enhancing sales.

Sheikha Sultan Al-Marri, Director of the Islamic Knowledge Programs Department, said the initiative is part of IACAD’s strategic vision to enhance its social role within the community by providing female entrepreneurs and ambitious young women with the opportunity to use the integrated platform and avail its benefits.