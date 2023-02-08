Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that it has conducted over 30 million interactions with its customers during 2022 through the Tawasul System.

MoHRE said it achieved a 91% rate in customer satisfaction and complaint closure during the same year.

The Tawasul System includes 12 digital and online channels and tools, including the call centre 600590000, the WhatsApp chat service, the live chat service through MoHRE’s website and application, and MoHRE’s email ask@mohre.gov.ae, along with the Tawasul platform across MoHRE’s offices, which offers video and voice calls with customers, as well as the Customer Voice system, the Customer First Virtual Forum, and account statements.

The System also includes MoHRE’s social media accounts (@mohre_uae), the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, and informative notifications for employers, employees, and the technical support service.

Aisha Belharfia, MoHRE’s Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs, said: “The Tawasul System implements the highest quality and excellence standards in providing uninterrupted, 24/7 services. MoHRE believes in the importance of promptly responding to all customer requests across categories.”

Transparency

“It is built on trustworthy technological foundations, with advanced systems to ensure privacy and transparency, ultimately leading to customer satisfaction. The system is also equipped to keep pace with the emerging trends and meet the requirements for realising the UAE Government’s commitment to implementing futuristic services,” she added.

Belharfia specified the training and upskilling process of the teams that provide MoHRE’s services throughout the Tawasul system, explaining that more than 12,000 training hours have taken place to “ensure quick response mechanisms and offer best-in-class services that fulfil the aspirations and needs of various customers across different categories.”

Tawasul system

The Tawasul system was also the main access point for addressing customers’ inquiries and complains, as many laws and resolutions related to the labour market were ratified in 2022. These included the Decree-Law on Regulating Labour Relations, the Domestic Workers Law, the Unemployment Insurance Scheme Law, the Establishment Classification Resolution, the Emiratisation Targets Resolution, and the Resolution on the Wage Protection System (WPS).

Customers' calls

MoHRE’s call centre handled more than 1,900,000 calls related to customer inquiries, suggestions, and complaints, providing its services in 20 languages, including three main languages and 17 sub-languages. Meanwhile, interactions through the digital channels reached around half a million, through WhatsApp, email, live chat and MoHRE’s social media accounts.

MoHRE had sent nearly 24 million text messages and emails to employers and employees to create awareness about labour laws and services. The Customer Voice System received around 258,000 requests, receiving and handling customers’ complaints, comments, suggestions, and requests for resolving technical challenges.

Account statements

The Ministry had also sent around 3.5 million account statements to employers, which is a monthly service that includes an interactive report to provide employers with proactive information on their establishment, thus enhancing their compliance with labour market laws and boosting their stability.