Al Ain: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended the graduation of the 47th batch of cadet officers from the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain “At the graduation ceremony of the 47th batch of cadet officers at Zayed II Military College today.
The nation is proud of its men, who protect and defend it, as well as safeguard its borders and gains. May Allah bless them with success,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.