Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 650 prisoners from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments ahead of Eid Al Adha.
Sheikh Mohammed’s move aims to bring joy to inmates’ families and to give them a chance to start a new life.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has pardoned a number of prisoners from punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society.