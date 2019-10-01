Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai issued Decree No. (17) of 2019 on the Board of Trustees of Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service.

According to the Decree, Dhahi Khalfan Tamim is the Chairman of the Board and Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri the Vice Chairman. Members of the Board also include Ahmed Mohammed bin Humaidan, Ahmed Hamdan bin Dalmouk, Dr Mansoor bin Abid Al Sheikh, Secretary General of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service and representatives from the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai’s Community Development Authority and Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority. The Board serves for a renewable term of three years.