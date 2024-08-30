Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed the importance of investing in youth, describing them as the secret of nation’s enduring legacy.

In his latest summer inspirational lesson shared under the hashtag #LifeTaughtMe, accompanied by his photo with his grandchild, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Governments and nations rise, mature, and fade away ... but the key to their enduring legacy is nothing but investing in their youth and the next generation.”