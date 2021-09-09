Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment will organise an air bridge to carry 120 tonnes of food and humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.
The first flight took off from Dubai today, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Ebrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Adviser of the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the establishment, said the air-bridge will include eight flights, each of which will carry 15 tonnes of food supplies.