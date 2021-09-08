Dubai: The Dubai Fitness Challenge, the sports initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, returns in its fifth annual session with a variety of distinguished activities that will be held throughout the city.
This was announced by Dubai Media Office in a tweet today.
The fifth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will bring friends, families, colleagues and communities together to improve their health and wellbeing and enjoy the outdoors. Its packed calendar of fitness events and activities this year include Fitness Villages at Kite Beach and Expo 2020 Dubai, and the much-awaited return of Dubai Run and Dubai Ride.
Further details, including registration information and the full line-up for Dubai Fitness Challenge itinerary will be released over the coming weeks.
With expectations of more than one million residents and visitors taking part in this year’s challenge, everyone planning to participate is encouraged to start setting their fitness and health goals now and visit the Dubai Fitness Challenge website for updates.