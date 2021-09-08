Vienna: More than 100 speakers of parliaments participating in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Vienna praised the UAE’s efforts in evacuating thousands of Afghans and citizens of various countries from Afghanistan.
The speakers also lauded the UAE for hosting 5,000 Afghans who were evacuated from Afghanistan before travelling to other countries.
The conference, which was jointly organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the United Nations (UN), also praised efforts by various countries that contributed to supporting humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.