Protesters, with the flag of the deposed Afghan government, rally against Taliban rule in Kabul. Protesters took to the streets to rally against Taliban rule for the second day, this time marching in Kabul, including near the presidential palace.
Image Credit: NYT
People carry the national flag at a protest held during the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Taliban gunmen confronted protesters carrying the flag of the deposed Afghan government in Kabul.
Image Credit: NYT
People carry the national flag at a protest held during the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Protesters, with the flag of the deposed Afghan government, rally against Taliban rule in Kabul.
Image Credit: NYT
Afghan people protesting over the reported removal of Afghan flags replaced with the Taliban flags after Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan at Jalalabad.
Image Credit: AFP
People carry the national flag at a protest held during the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People carry Afghan flags as they take part in an anti-Taliban protest in Jalalabad.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Afghans march in Kabul carrying banners and the flag of Afghanistan on Afghan Independence Day.
Image Credit: TNS
Protesters, with the flag of the deposed Afghan government, rally against Taliban rule in Kabul.
Image Credit: NYT
People carry the national flag at a protest held during the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People carrying Afghanistanâ€™s national flag march in the street in Kabul despite the presence of Taliban fighters around them.
Image Credit: TNS
Protesters rally against Taliban rule in Kabul.
Image Credit: NYT
People carry Afghan flags as they take part in an anti-Taliban protest in Jalalabad.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Protesters, with the flag of the deposed Afghan government, rally against Taliban rule in Kabul.
Image Credit: NYT
Afghan protesters parade national flag through Kabul.
Image Credit: ASVAKA NEWS via REUTERS