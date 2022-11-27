Dubai: Adding yet another feather to its cap, Dubai will soon establish a 100 km-long tourist route, the first of its kind in the region, in addition to new natural reserves, and desert sports stations.
This comes as part of a comprehensive plan approved today (Sunday) by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop the Emirate’s countryside and wilds.
The development plan, which stretches over a total area of 2216 square kilometres, covers different areas in Dubai including Al Lisaili, Lehbab, Al Marmoom, Al Faqa’, Al Aweer, among many more.
“We have the most beautiful city in the world. Our next goal will be to make Dubai’s countryside and wilds among the most enjoyable and beautiful,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The new development plan includes a 100 km-long tourist route, the first of its kind in the region, natural reserves, desert sports stations, and development initiatives that serve the people of these areas.
“We will provide different and new tourist experiences at Dubai’s countryside and wilds. The best is yet to come,” Sheikh Mohammed said.