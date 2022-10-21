Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) claimed two Gold Stevie awards in the International Stevie Business Awards 2022, after ranking first in the Human Resources Department of the Year and Organisation of the Year (Government Organisations) categories.
The International Business Awards are among the most prestigious international business awards for creativity, institutional excellence, and human resources.
The awards ceremony, recently held in London, was attended by a delegation from the MFNCA, led by Abdullah Al Abdouli, MFNCA Human Resources Director, who accepted the two awards on behalf of the Ministry.
MFNCA Under-Secretary Tariq Hilal Lootah affirmed that winning the two awards from a reputable international authority is a tribute to the Ministry's journey towards excellence and its remarkable track record.
He added that the MFNCA seeks to implement the best global practices and standards, as per the directives of the UAE leadership, translating the national strategies aimed at achieving quality and leadership, through the provision of efficient, innovative and transparent administrative services.
The MFNCA's win at the Stevie Business Awards 2022 out of more than 3,700 public and private entities representing 67 countries is a testament to the incredible efforts made by the MFNCA team to improve the quality of work and innovation, in line with the Ministry's consistent approach to achieving leadership and excellence.