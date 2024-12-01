It said, “The ‘Love Emirates’ initiative is based on the sixth principle of the UAE’s 50-year charter on establishing the UAE’s global reputation which is a national mission for all institutions.

“Love Emirates” provides citizens, residents and visitors the chance to express their love for the UAE creatively by participating in the digital campaign.

Five reasons

“Love Emirates” focuses on five different reasons for loving the UAE, allowing participants to vote against each of them.

The five reasons for loving the Emirates are listed as under:

1. Because it is the best country to settle in

2. Because it is an exceptional global destination

3. Because it has distinctive public services

4. Because it offers good quality of life and community impact

5. Because I feel respected and appreciated

Those interested can take part in the campaign by visiting the GDRFA Dubai website.

“Together, we can create an impact that reflects our love and loyalty to this homeland,” the authority said.

Unique features

Speaking to Gulf News, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, stated, “The ‘Love UAE’ initiative highlights some of the unique features of the UAE that have made us fall in love with it as citizens, residents, and visitors from all over the world. This initiative serves as an opportunity for all of us to creatively and innovatively express to the world our love for the UAE.

“We are proud to launch this initiative as part of the UAE’s journey of excellence on a global scale. We want everyone to feel that they live in a country that respects human beings and human values, where citizens and residents alike enjoy security, safety, stability, and peace of mind. The UAE is truly the ‘Meeting Point of the World’ and the ‘Home of Quality Living.’”

He added: “The UAE is committed to providing exceptional government services to all residents, ensuring they have all the means of comfort so that everyone feels they live in a nation of respect and appreciation. The UAE ranks first globally in offering a robust, advanced, and technologically sophisticated infrastructure.